Navy sailor on vacation tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Navy sailor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into contact with another virus patient while on vacation, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The sailor stationed on the southern island of Jeju was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 the previous day while spending his vacation in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, according to the ministry.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 155.
On Monday, the military lifted a vacation ban for enlisted services members after the government eased social distancing guidelines on the new coronavirus.
South Korea reported 84 additional virus cases on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 24,889.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service