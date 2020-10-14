Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning over U.S. stimulus deadlock, vaccine woes
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Wednesday morning, as investor sentiment weakened over a deadlock in U.S. fiscal stimulus plans and slow progress in new coronavirus vaccine development.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.86 points, or 0.743 percent, to 2,385.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI fell below the 2,400 level, taking a cue from Wall Street losses that stemmed from worries that the new U.S. stimulus plan is losing steam ahead of the November presidential election.
Investor disappointment also grew, after COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Eli Lilly & Co. and J&J, halted their clinical tests due to safety concerns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55 percent to close at 28,679.81 on Tuesday (New York time). The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.63 percent.
Earlier in the morning, the Bank of Korea (BOK) froze its key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent as widely expected. An export slump and COVID-19 flare-ups have somewhat eased, but consumption has slowed due to the protracted pandemic, the BOK noted.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.16 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 1.02 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 1.52 percent, and Celltrion dipped 2.77 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.69 percent, while its rival Kakao traded flat.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 2.33 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 1.91 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, climbed 0.28 percent, but top steelmaker POSCO lost 1.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,146.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service