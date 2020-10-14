Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon instructs Cheong Wa Dae to cooperate with probe into investment fund scandals: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 14:55 October 14, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has ordered the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae to cooperate with state prosecutors' ongoing investigation into financial fraud scandals allegedly involving some former presidential aides and influential politicians, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

Moon stressed that no one can be immune to a strict probe by the prosecution service, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The statement represented Moon's first official response to the snowballing suspicions involving the Lime and Optimus hedge funds.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a Cheong Wa Dae session in Seoul in this file photo. (Yonhap)

