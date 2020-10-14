LG expands washer-dryer combo lineup with bigger products
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean home appliance maker, said Wednesday it will expand its washer-dryer combo lineup with large capacity products to better meet consumer demand.
LG WashTower is a washer-dryer combo that combines a front-loading washing machine and a dryer into a single laundry appliance. The product is currently sold with a 21-kilogram washer at the bottom and a 16-kilogram dryer at the top, but the new model will have a 24-kilogram washer and a 17-kilogram dryer, the company said.
The latest WashTower will be launched in South Korea on Thursday with a price tag of 4.49 million won (US$3,920), according to LG.
LG's dryer is equipped with TrueSteam technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens. Its washer boasts artificial intelligence direct drive technology, which enables the appliance to automatically determine the best settings based on the weight and texture of clothing.
The washer also shares washing cycle information with the dryer, which automatically sets the optimal course and preheats the drum to quickly complete laundry work.
The WashTower also boasts a single, intuitive user interface with its all-in-one center control located between the washer and dryer, allowing users to easily manage both the washer and dryer.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan