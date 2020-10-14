Cheong Wa Dae says S. Korea-Japan summit talks needed to resolve bilateral problem
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it is important for the leaders of South Korea and Japan to meet each other in order to resolve pending issues that have strained bilateral ties.
The presidential office was responding to a news report that Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, will consider boycotting an annual trilateral forum, expected to be held in Seoul later this year, unless Seoul takes measures especially to address the dispute over compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
"Our government's position is that a meeting (between Moon and Suga) shouldn't be a precondition for a resolution to the pending issue," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing.
They need to hold talks to resolve the problem, he stressed, adding Seoul will continue efforts to hold the trilateral summit also involving Beijing.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
5
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan