(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators

In line with the movement, the Sentencing Commission, affiliated with the Supreme Court of Korea, recommended last month a court issue a tougher punishment of up to 29 years and three months in jail term for those convicted of such crimes. It also laid out eight conditions for aggravated punishments, such as when victims take their own lives or suffer irreparable damage. The aggravated punishments require jail terms of six to 27 years for selling such content; four to 18 years for distribution; and one year and six months to six years and nine months for purchasing.