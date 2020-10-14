S. Korea to play Qatar in men's football friendly in Nov.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Tuesday that the 39th-ranked South Korea and the 55th-ranked Qatar will square off in a neutral site in Austria on Nov. 17. The exact kickoff time has not yet been set, and the KFA said it could either be 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. local time, which would be 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. in South Korea. The stadium will also be announced later.

