KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 34,300 DN 200
SK hynix 86,500 DN 1,700
Donga Socio Holdings 116,500 DN 4,000
Hanwha 26,650 DN 200
LGInt 15,200 UP 50
CJ 80,900 DN 600
HyundaiEng&Const 30,250 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 650
Youngpoong 478,000 UP 1,500
DB HiTek 36,150 DN 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 181,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,800 DN 350
Kogas 25,100 DN 500
DaelimInd 76,600 DN 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16300 DN550
KiaMtr 49,150 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 6,710 DN 270
SBC 9,920 DN 180
Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 DN 350
ORION Holdings 12,350 0
Daesang 25,400 DN 550
SKNetworks 4,625 DN 60
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,800 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 27,950 DN 400
HITEJINRO 38,500 DN 200
Yuhan 63,600 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 180,500 DN 6,000
DOOSAN 47,700 UP 200
LotteFood 308,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 DN 2,500
KCC 157,500 DN 500
SKBP 153,000 UP 5,500
AmoreG 48,650 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 178,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,640 UP 10
BukwangPharm 28,100 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,400 DN 1,200
TaekwangInd 652,000 DN 5,000
KAL 20,500 UP 50
(MORE)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea initially saw slim chance of missing official crossing into N.K.: defense chief
-
4
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
1
S. Korea capable of intercepting N.K.'s new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry
-
2
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to triple digits, cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea pushes to allow prominent pop celebrities to defer mandatory military service