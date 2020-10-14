KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,070 UP 120
LG Corp. 74,200 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 81,000 DN 2,100
BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 550
L&L 10,700 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,750 DN 450
Shinsegae 214,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 302,000 DN 9,000
SGBC 27,950 DN 350
Hyosung 77,300 DN 300
SYC 53,800 DN 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 DN 80
Binggrae 56,900 DN 600
LotteChilsung 88,200 DN 500
GCH Corp 22,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,480 DN 180
POSCO 200,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 61,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 171,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,700 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,500 DN 85
DB INSURANCE 45,100 DN 300
SamsungElec 60,900 0
NHIS 9,350 DN 100
LOTTE 29,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 65,300 DN 1,100
LS 58,000 DN 2,900
GC Corp 229,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 25,000 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,750 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 438,500 DN 7,000
KPIC 195,000 UP 4,500
IlyangPharm 75,200 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,250 DN 1,200
F&F 97,400 UP 3,100
Ottogi 564,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,590 DN 180
SKC 80,100 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 3,265 DN 25
