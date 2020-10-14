KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 75,900 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 57,800 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 141,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 110,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,990 DN 160
GS Retail 34,650 DN 1,500
KSOE 81,100 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 0
Mobis 231,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,250 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,250 DN 250
S-1 86,100 DN 800
OCI 62,000 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 DN 1,200
KorZinc 374,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 28,550 DN 550
IS DONGSEO 40,400 DN 1,050
S-Oil 56,700 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 163,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 DN 2,500
HMM 7,190 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 42,400 DN 1,250
DWS 23,350 DN 300
UNID 44,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 230,500 DN 12,000
S&T MOTIV 52,100 UP 800
Handsome 28,600 DN 400
DAEKYO 3,940 DN 25
GKL 12,250 DN 100
HyundaiElev 40,150 DN 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,500 DN 450
SamsungSecu 31,850 DN 450
Hanon Systems 12,400 DN 100
SK 204,500 DN 2,000
COWAY 80,400 DN 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 8,570 UP 490
Hanchem 148,500 DN 5,500
IBK 8,090 DN 70
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,000 DN 2,900
Asiana Airlines 4,255 DN 10
