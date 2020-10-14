KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 21,150 UP 150
NamhaeChem 8,200 DN 60
DONGSUH 27,150 DN 50
BGF 4,180 DN 60
SamsungEng 10,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,730 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,400 UP 900
KT 22,950 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,400 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,500 DN 700
KT&G 82,100 DN 900
DHICO 12,900 DN 300
LG Display 16,450 UP 300
Kangwonland 22,550 DN 450
NAVER 298,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 368,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 752,000 DN 2,000
DSME 23,150 DN 600
DSINFRA 8,680 DN 60
DWEC 2,905 DN 15
Donga ST 88,500 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 393,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 169,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 27,700 UP 450
LGH&H 1,546,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 628,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,500 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,450 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 91,400 DN 300
Celltrion 262,000 DN 8,500
Huchems 23,750 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,400 DN 1,400
