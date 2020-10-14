KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,200 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 32,050 DN 150
GS 32,900 DN 800
CJ CGV 22,350 DN 450
LIG Nex1 30,900 DN 500
Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 1,750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,100 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 1,535 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 165,500 DN 3,000
LF 14,450 DN 550
FOOSUNG 10,100 DN 100
SK Innovation 142,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,200 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 38,750 DN 1,450
Hansae 18,450 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 69,000 UP 200
Youngone Corp 29,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 37,600 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 274,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,170 UP 10
emart 155,000 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 74,800 DN 900
DoubleUGames 72,100 UP 300
CUCKOO 99,300 DN 2,200
COSMAX 120,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 36,650 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 707,000 DN 16,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 UP 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 27,900 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,300 DN 350
Netmarble 152,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S218500 DN5500
ORION 128,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 121,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 346,000 DN 8,000
HDC-OP 20,250 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,560 DN 130
