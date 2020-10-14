Lawmakers rap universities for lukewarm response to students' tuition refund calls

The global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus has triggered a major disruption in the way higher education institutions offer classes. As campuses have shut down and instruction is being offered remotely, there have been continuing complaints from students that online instruction is not a good value for the money. But a majority of universities argue that it is hard for them to cough up tuition, citing a rise in pandemic-related costs for setting up online classes and running disinfection and quarantine programs on campus.

