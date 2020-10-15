Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean leader visits typhoon recovery area in South Hamgyong Province

All News 06:36 October 15, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit region in the country's eastern province and urged officials to make redoubled recovery efforts, state media reported Thursday.

Kim visited the country's eastern area, including Sinpo City and Hongwon County in South Hamgyong Province to inspect recovery efforts and encourage division members, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's eastern province was one of the country's most damaged areas hit by back-to-back typhoons in recent months.

Earlier, Kim also visited a typhoon-hit mining town in South Hamgyong Province and reviewed recovery efforts.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!