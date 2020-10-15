N. Korean leader visits typhoon recovery area in South Hamgyong Province
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit region in the country's eastern province and urged officials to make redoubled recovery efforts, state media reported Thursday.
Kim visited the country's eastern area, including Sinpo City and Hongwon County in South Hamgyong Province to inspect recovery efforts and encourage division members, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea's eastern province was one of the country's most damaged areas hit by back-to-back typhoons in recent months.
Earlier, Kim also visited a typhoon-hit mining town in South Hamgyong Province and reviewed recovery efforts.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
BTS-featuring 'Savage Love' remix sweeps iTunes charts
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
5
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
1
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
3
(LEAD) Over 50 infections reported from Busan's nursing hospital
-
4
New virus cases again up by double digits; cluster infections still drag in virus fight
-
5
N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles