Today in Korean history
Oct. 16
1945 -- Dr. Rhee Syng-man returns home after decades of exile in the United States, two months after Japan's surrender at the end of World War II and the end of its colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Rhee is elected South Korea's first president three years later.
1962 -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia forge diplomatic relations.
1979 -- Seongsu Bridge, a bridge over Han River in Seoul, opens.
1999 -- A 160-member advance team of the South Korean Army's Evergreen Unit arrives in East Timor as part of U.N. peacekeeping operations. East Timor was occupied by Indonesia in 1975 and became an independent state in 2002.
2000 -- South Korea and the U.S agree on the extension of the range of South Korean-made missiles to 300 kilometers during their regular military meeting in Washington.
2008 -- Crew members of a South Korean-flagged vessel are released after being captured by Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden, sandwiched between Somalia and Yemen, on Sept. 10 of that year. The boat carried 22 crew members -- eight South Koreans and 14 Burmese.
2013 -- Nine foreign crew members are killed after a Panamanian-registered cargo ship, named the CHENG LUI 15, sinks off the eastern coast of South Korea. The 8,461-ton vessel, carrying 19 sailors -- 18 Chinese and one Vietnamese -- went down 900 meters off the southeastern port city of Pohang.
2018 -- South Korea, North Korea and the United Nations Command hold their first trilateral consultations on disarming the Joint Security Area in the heavily fortified border area.
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
5
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
4
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators