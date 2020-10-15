Air Busan resumes flights to China's Qingdao
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., the budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., on Thursday resumed flights to the Chinese city of Qingdao to meet travel demand from businessmen.
Air Busan will offer one flight a week on the Busan-Qingdao route from Thursday after suspending the route for more than seven months due to the coronavirus impact on the airline industry, the company said in a statement.
In July, the carrier resumed the Incheon-Shenzhen route, but other Chinese routes to Ningbo, Chengdu, Qingdao, Yanji, Zhangjiajie, Xian, Hainan and Haikou remain suspended.
Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Busan's net losses widened to 105.57 billion won (US$90 million) in the January-June period from 23.1 billion won a year earlier.
It plans to raise 89 billion won in a rights offering in December to secure operating capital amid a prolonged virus crisis.
Asiana Airlines Inc., which holds a controlling 44 percent stake in the low-cost carrier, will inject 30 billion won into the rights issue.
