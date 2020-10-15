Hearings on LG Chem's battery patent suit against SK Innovation to open online in Dec.
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hearings on LG Chem Ltd.'s electric vehicle (EV) battery patent infringement lawsuit against SK Innovation Co. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will open online in December, industry insiders said Thursday.
Evidentiary hearings for LG Chem's case will take place virtually on Dec. 10 and 11, according to the sources. In September 2019, LG Chem filed the suit with the ITC, claiming that SK Innovation and SK Battery America infringed its EV battery patents.
The ITC usually holds evidentiary hearings for a patent case for about five days, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they will be held in a videoconference format for two days.
Ahead of the virtual hearings, LG Chem made a request to the ITC that it be allowed to withdraw some of its claims against SK Innovation.
The company said it decided to focus on major claims that can prove SK Innovation's wrongdoings and to effectively use its time given in the two-day hearing.
LG Chem and SK Innovation have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets since last year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
Separate from the patent infringement case, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the ITC and the U.S. District Court of Delaware in April 2019, claiming that SK Innovation misappropriated and used its EV battery trade secrets by hiring its former employees.
In February, the ITC made a preliminary ruling in favor of LG Chem's argument in the trade secret litigation. The ITC is set to give its final ruling on the case later this month.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
5
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
1
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Over 50 infections reported from Busan's nursing hospital
-
5
N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles