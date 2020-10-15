Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 October 15, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/09 Sunny 20
Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
Most Saved
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
5
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
1
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Over 50 infections reported from Busan's nursing hospital
-
5
N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles