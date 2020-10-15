Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pompeo to meet S. Korea's national security adviser this week: State Dept.

All News 09:42 October 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon this week, his department said Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at the State Department, according to the state department.

