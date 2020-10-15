Seoul posts 6.6 C on coldest day this fall
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Temperatures in Seoul dropped to 6.6 C on Thursday morning, marking the coldest weather this fall, the national weather service said.
From Wednesday's morning low of 11.4 C, the drop was 4.8 C, according to the Korea Meterological Administration (KMA). Compared with 11.1 C in an average year, the drop was 4.5 C.
In northern Gyeonggi Province and northern Gangwon Province, the ground froze overnight and led to temperatures below zero.
Basins and valleys cooled in particular, forming frost and ice.
As of 6 a.m., the low in Cheorwon, 88 kilometers north of Seoul, was minus 3.2 C and minus 1.3 C in the inter-Korean border town of Panmunjom in Paju.
Central parts of the country, such as eastern North Jeolla Province and northern North Gyeongsang Province, saw temperatures below 5 C.
The KMA said the mercury is expected to rise to a high of 16-22 C during the day, depending on the region.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
5
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
1
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases again up by double digits, new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
4
(LEAD) Over 50 infections reported from Busan's nursing hospital
-
5
N.K. appoints new Strategic Force commander overseeing missiles