BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS won the Top Social Artist award at this year's Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), their fourth consecutive victory in the category.
At the award event held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles without spectators on Wednesday (U.S. time), the septet beat Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, as well as fellow K-pop acts EXO and GOT7.
BTS has won the fan-voted Top Social Artist category since 2017.
Earlier this week, BTS ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Social 50 chart for the 200th consecutive week, the longest streak by any musician.
It was also nominated in the Top Duo/Group section for this year's BBMA along with Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic!.
BTS was also awarded the title last year to become the first K-pop artist to win multiple prizes at the BBMA.
The group has been on a roll this year as its first English-language song, "Dynamite," has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks, including three No. 1 positions, since its release in late August.
