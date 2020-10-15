S. Korean economy to perform well over next 2 years, but still in deep recession: S&P
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is expected to fare better than other countries over the next two years, but it will be in a deep recession amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economist at ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said Thursday.
Shaun Roache, chief economist on the Asia-Pacific region at S&P, said South Korea's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate low at least throughout 2023 to prop up the economic recovery.
"Korea is one of the best performing economies in the world. We expect to see that over the next two years. But Korea will still be in a deep recession," Roache said in a webinar.
He said it will take "years, not months" for employment in South Korea to fully recover.
Asia's fourth-largest economy contracted 3.2 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier after shrinking 1.3 percent on-quarter in the January-March period.
In August, the Bank of Korea (BOK) revised down its 2020 growth outlook to a sharper-than-expected contraction of 1.3 percent. The bank expected the economy to grow 2.8 percent next year.
Roache expected central banks in the Asia-Pacific region, including the BOK, to keep their borrowing costs low for a very long period -- at least throughout 2023.
The BOK froze its base rate at a record low of 0.5 percent for the third straight time on Wednesday as it is assessing the impact of a flare-up in virus cases on the economy.
S&P, meanwhile, said South Korea's proposed new fiscal rules will not have an immediate impact on the country's sovereign rating.
Last week, South Korea unveiled the proposal that will limit its debt to 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and its fiscal deficit to 3 percent from 2025.
The new rules are subject to parliamentary approval.
Kim Eng Tan, senior director at S&P's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, said that South Korea has "fiscal flexibility" to support the economy hit by the pandemic.
"The fact that the government has set out this policy has no immediate impact on the rating," the credit analyst said.
"It has no impact on the rating mainly because it does not affect the current amount of debt or the foreseeable amount of debt that we expect the government to have on its balance sheet in the next two or three years," he said.
S&P maintains its "AA" long-term sovereign credit rating on South Korea despite the virus fallout, with a stable outlook.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea voices criticism over Japan's call for removal of comfort woman statue in Berlin
-
4
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
5
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases again up by double digits; new cluster infection reported in Busan
-
4
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators