KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 4,575 DN 50
LGInt 15,150 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 DN 150
SBC 9,990 UP 70
DongkukStlMill 6,760 UP 50
Daesang 25,550 UP 150
DOOSAN 46,350 DN 1,350
DaelimInd 81,700 UP 5,100
KiaMtr 48,900 DN 250
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16450 UP150
Youngpoong 478,500 UP 500
DB HiTek 35,850 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 117,000 UP 500
CJ 80,000 DN 900
JWPHARMA 32,950 DN 1,350
HyundaiEng&Const 30,150 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,150 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,150 UP 350
Kogas 27,000 UP 1,900
Hanwha 26,050 DN 600
SK hynix 87,100 UP 600
LotteFood 308,000 0
NEXENTIRE 5,400 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 171,000 DN 1,500
KCC 156,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 152,000 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 12,200 DN 150
Yuhan 62,800 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 181,500 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,000 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 28,050 UP 100
HITEJINRO 38,800 UP 300
SYC 52,500 DN 1,300
SamsungHvyInd 5,180 DN 40
AmoreG 48,300 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 176,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 26,700 DN 1,400
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,250 DN 1,150
TaekwangInd 649,000 DN 3,000
(MORE)
