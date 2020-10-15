KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 5,650 UP 10
KAL 20,700 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,770 DN 300
LG Corp. 73,400 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 79,200 DN 1,800
BoryungPharm 15,350 DN 250
L&L 10,600 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,700 UP 1,950
Shinsegae 211,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 301,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 27,750 DN 200
Hyosung 77,400 UP 100
Netmarble 137,000 DN 15,000
Youngone Corp 28,550 DN 550
Binggrae 56,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 22,350 DN 350
LotteChilsung 86,900 DN 1,300
KPIC 191,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,400 DN 80
POSCO 205,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE 28,900 DN 600
SPC SAMLIP 61,100 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 167,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,400 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,455 DN 45
DB INSURANCE 44,400 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,250 DN 500
SamsungElec 60,000 DN 900
NHIS 9,320 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 429,000 DN 9,500
SK Discovery 64,200 DN 1,100
LS 57,200 DN 800
GC Corp 221,500 DN 7,500
GS E&C 25,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,540 DN 50
SKC 78,700 DN 1,400
GS Retail 34,400 DN 250
Ottogi 564,000 0
IlyangPharm 72,100 DN 3,100
