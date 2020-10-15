KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 95,200 DN 2,200
MERITZ SECU 3,250 DN 15
HtlShilla 74,900 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 56,000 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 103,000 DN 7,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,970 DN 20
KSOE 79,800 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,400 UP 150
OCI 61,900 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 57,100 DN 500
KorZinc 375,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 27,900 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 39,600 DN 800
S-Oil 56,600 DN 100
LG Innotek 159,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 UP 3,000
HMM 7,270 UP 80
HYUNDAI WIA 42,800 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 234,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,750 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,350 UP 100
S-1 85,400 DN 700
Hanchem 150,000 UP 1,500
DWS 22,950 DN 400
UNID 44,800 UP 550
KEPCO 21,300 UP 150
SamsungSecu 32,450 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 8,880 UP 310
SKTelecom 234,500 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 100
HyundaiElev 40,300 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,350 DN 150
Hanon Systems 12,250 DN 150
SK 200,000 DN 4,500
DAEKYO 3,920 DN 20
GKL 12,100 DN 150
Handsome 28,550 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 4,280 UP 25
(MORE)
