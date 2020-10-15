KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 79,500 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,200 DN 1,800
IBK 8,080 DN 10
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 50
DONGSUH 27,450 UP 300
BGF 4,165 DN 15
SamsungEng 10,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 3,750 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 250
KT 22,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,300 DN 1,200
KT&G 81,900 DN 200
DHICO 11,800 DN 50
LG Display 16,150 DN 300
Kangwonland 22,000 DN 550
NAVER 292,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 362,000 DN 6,500
NCsoft 750,000 DN 2,000
DSME 22,800 DN 350
DSINFRA 8,540 DN 140
DWEC 2,880 DN 25
Donga ST 87,900 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 391,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 168,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,600 DN 100
LGH&H 1,569,000 UP 23,000
LGCHEM 637,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 16,200 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,500 DN 2,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,050 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 91,400 0
Celltrion 255,000 DN 7,000
Huchems 23,550 DN 200
