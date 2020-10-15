KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,100 DN 300
KIH 67,300 DN 1,900
LOTTE Himart 32,100 UP 50
GS 34,050 UP 1,150
CJ CGV 21,800 DN 550
LIG Nex1 30,400 DN 500
Fila Holdings 39,750 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 UP 11,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,300 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,525 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 2,500
LF 14,600 UP 150
FOOSUNG 9,680 DN 420
SK Innovation 141,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 24,850 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 39,050 UP 300
Hansae 17,900 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 67,400 DN 1,600
KOLON IND 36,700 DN 900
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 5,290 UP 120
emart 157,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 DN 600
HANJINKAL 74,900 UP 100
DoubleUGames 71,000 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 99,900 UP 600
COSMAX 118,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 37,000 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 704,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 1,900
Doosan Bobcat 27,500 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S217000 DN1500
ORION 128,000 0
BGF Retail 120,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 356,000 UP 10,000
HDC-OP 20,150 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,470 DN 90
