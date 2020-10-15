DAEWOONG PHARM 101,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,100 DN 300

KIH 67,300 DN 1,900

LOTTE Himart 32,100 UP 50

GS 34,050 UP 1,150

CJ CGV 21,800 DN 550

LIG Nex1 30,400 DN 500

Fila Holdings 39,750 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 UP 11,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,300 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,525 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 2,500

LF 14,600 UP 150

FOOSUNG 9,680 DN 420

SK Innovation 141,000 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 24,850 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 39,050 UP 300

Hansae 17,900 DN 550

LG HAUSYS 67,400 DN 1,600

KOLON IND 36,700 DN 900

HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 7,000

BNK Financial Group 5,290 UP 120

emart 157,000 UP 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 50 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 DN 600

HANJINKAL 74,900 UP 100

DoubleUGames 71,000 DN 1,100

CUCKOO 99,900 UP 600

COSMAX 118,000 DN 2,000

MANDO 37,000 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 704,000 DN 3,000

INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 1,900

Doosan Bobcat 27,500 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,100 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S217000 DN1500

ORION 128,000 0

BGF Retail 120,000 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 356,000 UP 10,000

HDC-OP 20,150 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 8,470 DN 90

(END)