Ministry says efforts continue for mutually acceptable defense cost deal with U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Thursday that South Korea and the United States are continuing efforts to reach a "mutually acceptable" defense cost-sharing deal swiftly regardless of domestic political schedules.
Lee Jae-woong, the ministry's deputy spokesman, made the remarks after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper noted the necessity of reaching the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) to ensure the "stable stationing" of 28,500 American troops in South Korea during his talks with Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Pentagon on Wednesday.
"Negotiations are in progress to reach a mutually acceptable agreement at a reasonable level," he said in a regular press briefing. "Regardless of domestic political schedules, the two governments continue to make efforts to strike an agreement swiftly."
