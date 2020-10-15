S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 15, 2020
All News 16:30 October 15, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.671 0.680 -0.9
3-year TB 0.877 0.901 -2.4
10-year TB 1.478 1.513 -3.5
2-year MSB 0.806 0.822 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.220 2.237 -1.7
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
