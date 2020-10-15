Vice FM meets with new EU ambassador
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with the new European Union (EU) ambassador to South Korea on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern, the foreign ministry said.
During the meeting with Maria Castillo Fernandez, Choi expressed hope that the strategic partnership between Seoul and the 27-member economic bloc will develop further by expanding high-level exchanges in various fields, such as transportation, trade and climate change.
Castillo Fernandez said the EU hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea, particularly in crisis management and cybersecurity-related issues, as well as in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. She took office in September.
Choi also asked the EU to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the final round for the selection process under way. The WTO is expected to announce its new leader by early next month.
