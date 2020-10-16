Korean-language dailies

-- Study proving toxicity of humidifier disinfectants published in int'l journal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Multiple 'signs of crisis' over S. Korea-U.S. alliance (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. removes maintaining 'current force level of USFK' from joint statement with S. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Ex-presidential official receives 500 mln won from Optimus chief, secures its shares with borrowed name (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Friction widens in S. Korea-U.S. alliance over wartime OPCON transition (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea sent warning message on day late S. Korean official went missing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Suh Hoon runs over to Washington as S. Korea, U.S. in discord, N. Korea-U.S. talks in deadlock (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Extreme labor' of loading, unloading boxes for 10 hours with no second to straighten the back (Hankyoreh)

-- State auditor chief says he faced 'unprecedented resistance' as results over nuclear reactor closure set to be unveiled (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. undersecretary urges S. Korea to join 'digital alliance' excluding China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chaos over 'jeonse' that started in Seoul spreads nationwide (Korea Economic Daily)

