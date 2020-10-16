(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 16)

However, the authorities paid little attention to such a warning. On Sunday, they lowered the social distancing measures to Level 1 from Level 2 in the three-tier system. The downgrade came too early, considering the 14-day incubation period of the virus. It was inappropriate to relax the rules just seven days after the end of Chuseok. The government should also have factored in the Oct. 9 to 11 Hangeul Day weekend.