Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 16, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/10 Sunny 30
Incheon 17/11 Sunny 60
Suwon 18/09 Sunny 30
Cheongju 18/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/06 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 20
Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/10 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/16 Sunny 60
Daegu 19/10 Cloudy 30
Busan 20/14 Cloudy 30
(END)
