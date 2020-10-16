Seoul stocks open lower on COVID-19 jitters
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Friday as a resurgence of the new coronavirus could dampen hopes of a global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,360.91 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks traded bearish after the KOSPI lost for a third consecutive day the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 0.07 percent, to close at 28,494.2 on Thursday (New York time), with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 dipping 0.47 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.
Samsung Electronics added 0.33 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics retreated 1.56 percent, and leading chemical maker LG Chem shed 0.63 percent.
The country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, dropped 1.14 percent, but internet portal giant Naver gained 0.85 percent.
Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop phenoms BTS, tumbled 11.43 percent on the second day of trading.
The local currency was trading at 1,145.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
2
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's national security adviser in U.S. on unannounced visit
-
5
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief