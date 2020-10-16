S. Korea extends special travel advisory due to continued COVID-19 spread
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday it will extend its special travel advisory again for all countries and territories amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus.
The latest measure, which recommends citizens cancel or postpone their overseas travel plans, will remain in place until Nov. 17. The current advisory, issued for the third time Sept. 19, is set to expire Sunday.
"The extension this time comes in consideration of the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and a considerable number of countries continuing entry bans and restrictions and the suspension of flights," the ministry said in a press release.
"We also considered the need to prevent our citizens from contracting COVID-19 during travel overseas and the fact that in light of domestic antivirus efforts, it is crucial for our citizens to refrain from traveling abroad," it added.
The ministry also called on citizens to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities, and minimize contact with other people.
In its daily tally, South Korea added 47 COVID-19 cases, including 41 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,035, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It was a sharp decline from 110 recorded the previous day.
