Seoul stocks extend losses late Fri. morning on COVID-19 jitters
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares widened losses late Friday morning, as a resurgence of the new coronavirus stoked concerns over hopes of a global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,347.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish after the KOSPI fell for a third consecutive day the previous session.
Losses in tech and auto heavyweights led the KOSPI's retreat, tracking overnight Wall Street losses that stemmed from a continued hike in new COVID-19 infections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 0.07 percent to close at 28,494.2 on Thursday (New York time), with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 dipping 0.47 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.
Samsung Electronics lost 0.33 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipping 1.03 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics retreated 2.13 percent, but leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.16 percent.
The country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, dropped 2.56 percent, but internet portal giant Naver gained 0.34 percent.
Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop phenoms BTS, plunged 17.44 percent on the second day of trading.
The local currency was trading at 1,146.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
(3rd LD) Tower block fire sends 93 to hospital; no deaths reported
-
4
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
3
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's national security adviser in U.S. on unannounced visit
-
5
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief