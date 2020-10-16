Army chief apologizes for military's role in 1980 pro-democracy uprising
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin apologized Friday for the military's brutal crackdown on protestors during a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju, vowing to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe into the case.
This is the first time in 40 years that an Army chief officially apologized for the bloody incident.
"I believe that the military's involvement in the May 18 Democratization Movement is gravely wrong," Nam said during a parliamentary audit of the Army on Friday. "I'd like to offer a sincere apology to victims and bereaved families."
On May 18, 1980, the military brutally cracked down on demonstrators, including students protesting against then President Chun Doo-hwan, who had taken power in a military coup a year earlier. The incident left more than 200 people killed and 1,800 others wounded.
Rep. Sul Hoon of the ruling Democratic Party called on the military to fully cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the case, and the Army chief pledged to do so.
In May, an independent committee launched a probe to uncover the truth behind the tragedy, including who ordered helicopter gunship attacks on civilian protesters. The committee was set up in 2018 in accordance with a special law for fact-finding missions.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 50 amid eased social distancing
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
3
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief
-
4
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
5
Supreme Court confirms prison term for ex-presidential aide over abuse of power