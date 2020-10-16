SBC 9,830 DN 160

Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 UP 550

Daesang 25,400 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,520 DN 55

ORION Holdings 12,100 DN 100

LotteFood 306,500 DN 1,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 800

BoryungPharm 14,750 DN 600

L&L 10,600 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,850 UP 1,150

Shinsegae 215,000 UP 3,500

Nongshim 301,000 0

SGBC 27,750 0

Hyosung 77,600 UP 200

DaelimInd 82,600 UP 900

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16350 DN100

KiaMtr 47,150 DN 1,750

HyundaiEng&Const 31,100 UP 950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,850 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 114,000 DN 3,000

SK hynix 85,300 DN 1,800

Youngpoong 487,500 UP 9,000

SamsungF&MIns 180,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,750 UP 600

Kogas 29,400 UP 2,400

Hanwha 25,600 DN 450

DB HiTek 36,100 UP 250

CJ 80,200 UP 200

JWPHARMA 31,950 DN 1,000

LGInt 15,150 0

DongkukStlMill 6,550 DN 210

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,200 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 27,950 DN 100

HITEJINRO 37,950 DN 850

Yuhan 62,100 DN 700

CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 45,250 DN 1,100

TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 7,000

SsangyongCement 5,560 DN 90

