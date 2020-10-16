Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SBC 9,830 DN 160
Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 UP 550
Daesang 25,400 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,520 DN 55
ORION Holdings 12,100 DN 100
LotteFood 306,500 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 800
BoryungPharm 14,750 DN 600
L&L 10,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,850 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 215,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 301,000 0
SGBC 27,750 0
Hyosung 77,600 UP 200
DaelimInd 82,600 UP 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16350 DN100
KiaMtr 47,150 DN 1,750
HyundaiEng&Const 31,100 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,850 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 114,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 85,300 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 487,500 UP 9,000
SamsungF&MIns 180,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,750 UP 600
Kogas 29,400 UP 2,400
Hanwha 25,600 DN 450
DB HiTek 36,100 UP 250
CJ 80,200 UP 200
JWPHARMA 31,950 DN 1,000
LGInt 15,150 0
DongkukStlMill 6,550 DN 210
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 27,950 DN 100
HITEJINRO 37,950 DN 850
Yuhan 62,100 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 45,250 DN 1,100
TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 7,000
SsangyongCement 5,560 DN 90
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!