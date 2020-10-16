KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 20,350 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,530 DN 240
LG Corp. 72,000 DN 1,400
NEXENTIRE 5,340 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 166,500 DN 4,500
KCC 157,000 UP 500
SKBP 153,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 48,650 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 172,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 26,100 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,800 DN 450
LotteChilsung 86,900 0
LOTTE 28,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,380 DN 20
POSCO 202,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 173,500 UP 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,350 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,330 DN 125
DB INSURANCE 44,450 UP 50
SamsungElec 59,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 420,000 DN 9,000
NHIS 9,210 DN 110
GCH Corp 22,000 DN 350
SK Discovery 62,900 DN 1,300
Binggrae 55,700 DN 1,100
LS 56,500 DN 700
KPIC 184,500 DN 6,500
GC Corp 223,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 25,600 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,850 DN 400
IlyangPharm 71,300 DN 800
F&F 93,600 DN 1,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,490 DN 50
SKC 78,200 DN 500
Ottogi 560,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,250 0
HtlShilla 75,300 UP 400
GS Retail 34,400 0
Hanmi Science 59,900 UP 3,900
