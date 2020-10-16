KAL 20,350 DN 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,530 DN 240

LG Corp. 72,000 DN 1,400

NEXENTIRE 5,340 DN 60

CHONGKUNDANG 166,500 DN 4,500

KCC 157,000 UP 500

SKBP 153,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 48,650 UP 350

HyundaiMtr 172,000 DN 4,000

BukwangPharm 26,100 DN 600

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,800 DN 450

LotteChilsung 86,900 0

LOTTE 28,800 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,380 DN 20

POSCO 202,000 DN 3,000

SPC SAMLIP 61,000 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 173,500 UP 6,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 22,350 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,330 DN 125

DB INSURANCE 44,450 UP 50

SamsungElec 59,500 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 420,000 DN 9,000

NHIS 9,210 DN 110

GCH Corp 22,000 DN 350

SK Discovery 62,900 DN 1,300

Binggrae 55,700 DN 1,100

LS 56,500 DN 700

KPIC 184,500 DN 6,500

GC Corp 223,500 UP 2,000

GS E&C 25,600 UP 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,850 DN 400

IlyangPharm 71,300 DN 800

F&F 93,600 DN 1,600

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,490 DN 50

SKC 78,200 DN 500

Ottogi 560,000 DN 4,000

MERITZ SECU 3,250 0

HtlShilla 75,300 UP 400

GS Retail 34,400 0

Hanmi Science 59,900 UP 3,900

