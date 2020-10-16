KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 137,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 101,000 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,720 DN 250
KSOE 79,600 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,450 DN 1,950
OCI 60,600 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 55,600 DN 1,500
KorZinc 373,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 UP 20
SYC 51,600 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 27,900 0
IS DONGSEO 39,400 DN 200
S-Oil 56,700 UP 100
LG Innotek 157,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,000 DN 4,000
HMM 7,090 DN 180
HYUNDAI WIA 41,900 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 135,000 DN 8,500
Mobis 229,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,850 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 DN 150
S-1 85,300 DN 100
Hanchem 147,500 DN 2,500
DWS 22,500 DN 450
UNID 44,250 DN 550
KEPCO 21,750 UP 450
SamsungSecu 32,150 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,490 DN 390
SKTelecom 234,500 0
S&T MOTIV 51,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 40,000 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,500 UP 150
Hanon Systems 12,250 0
SK 198,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 3,895 DN 25
GKL 12,000 DN 100
Handsome 28,900 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 4,165 DN 115
COWAY 78,700 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,300 UP 3,100
