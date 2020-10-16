KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,080 0
NamhaeChem 8,050 DN 100
DONGSUH 28,400 UP 950
BGF 4,170 UP 5
SamsungEng 10,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 DN 500
PanOcean 3,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,300 DN 350
KT 22,900 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 15,250 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,550 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,000 DN 300
KT&G 82,300 UP 400
DHICO 12,050 UP 250
LG Display 15,700 DN 450
Kangwonland 22,050 UP 50
NAVER 293,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 357,500 DN 4,500
NCsoft 767,000 UP 17,000
DSME 22,700 DN 100
DSINFRA 8,370 DN 170
DWEC 2,900 UP 20
Donga ST 87,600 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,050 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 169,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,850 UP 250
LGH&H 1,571,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 640,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,450 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,200 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 89,900 DN 1,500
Celltrion 256,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,850 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,900 UP 2,800
