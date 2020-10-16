KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 67,900 UP 600
LOTTE Himart 31,850 DN 250
GS 33,250 DN 800
CJ CGV 21,700 DN 100
LIG Nex1 29,950 DN 450
Fila Holdings 38,750 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,100 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,510 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 5,000
LF 14,250 DN 350
FOOSUNG 9,470 DN 210
SK Innovation 139,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 25,350 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 39,400 UP 350
Hansae 18,150 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 67,700 UP 300
Youngone Corp 27,700 DN 850
KOLON IND 38,400 UP 1,700
HanmiPharm 282,000 UP 14,500
BNK Financial Group 5,350 UP 60
emart 154,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 300
HANJINKAL 76,100 UP 1,200
DoubleUGames 69,000 DN 2,000
CUCKOO 99,600 DN 300
COSMAX 122,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 35,200 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 687,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 1,700
Doosan Bobcat 27,350 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 DN 500
Netmarble 136,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S215500 DN1500
ORION 126,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 122,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 342,000 DN 14,000
HDC-OP 20,000 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,410 DN 60
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 50 amid eased social distancing
-
3
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief
-
4
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
5
Supreme Court confirms prison term for ex-presidential aide over abuse of power