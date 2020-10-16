KIH 67,900 UP 600

LOTTE Himart 31,850 DN 250

GS 33,250 DN 800

CJ CGV 21,700 DN 100

LIG Nex1 29,950 DN 450

Fila Holdings 38,750 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 5,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,100 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,510 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 5,000

LF 14,250 DN 350

FOOSUNG 9,470 DN 210

SK Innovation 139,000 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 25,350 UP 500

KBFinancialGroup 39,400 UP 350

Hansae 18,150 UP 250

LG HAUSYS 67,700 UP 300

Youngone Corp 27,700 DN 850

KOLON IND 38,400 UP 1,700

HanmiPharm 282,000 UP 14,500

BNK Financial Group 5,350 UP 60

emart 154,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 DN750

KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 300

HANJINKAL 76,100 UP 1,200

DoubleUGames 69,000 DN 2,000

CUCKOO 99,600 DN 300

COSMAX 122,000 UP 4,000

MANDO 35,200 DN 1,800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 687,000 DN 17,000

INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 1,700

Doosan Bobcat 27,350 DN 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 DN 500

Netmarble 136,500 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S215500 DN1500

ORION 126,500 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 122,000 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 342,000 DN 14,000

HDC-OP 20,000 DN 150

WooriFinancialGroup 8,410 DN 60

(END)