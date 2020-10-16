Moon emboldened by S. Korea's digital gov't feat
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in views the OECD's recognition of South Korea's digital government system as an outcome of longstanding efforts that date back to the Kim Dae-jung administration two decades ago, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Moon was responding to reports that the country ranked first in the Paris-based group's "2019 Digital Government Index" assessment.
Moon, during a government meeting at his office, attributed the feat to the country's longtime efforts initiated by the Kim Dae-jung government, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The current digital government system represents "evolution" from the past analog and "e-government" systems, Kang said.
He said the government will do its best for the success of the Digital New Deal, a pillar of its signature Korean-version New Deal project, Kang said at a press briefing.
