Moon emboldened by S. Korea's digital gov't feat

All News 16:29 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in views the OECD's recognition of South Korea's digital government system as an outcome of longstanding efforts that date back to the Kim Dae-jung administration two decades ago, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Moon was responding to reports that the country ranked first in the Paris-based group's "2019 Digital Government Index" assessment.

Moon, during a government meeting at his office, attributed the feat to the country's longtime efforts initiated by the Kim Dae-jung government, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The current digital government system represents "evolution" from the past analog and "e-government" systems, Kang said.

He said the government will do its best for the success of the Digital New Deal, a pillar of its signature Korean-version New Deal project, Kang said at a press briefing.

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in (C) speaking during a meeting on Korean New Deal strategies at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

