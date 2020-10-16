EXO's Chen to join military this month
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Chen, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will join the military later this month to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Friday.
The 28-year-old, whose legal name is Kim Jong-dae, is set to enlist on Oct. 26, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment.
"I will fulfill my duty with a fit mind and body so that I can come back and say hello as a more mature person," he said in a handwritten note posted on the fan community Lysn.
Chen released his new single "Hello" on Thursday.
He became the father of a daughter in April following a surprise marriage announcement in January.
