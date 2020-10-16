Vice FM seeks Norway's support for S. Korean minister's WTO bid
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Friday asked Norway to support South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the foreign ministry said.
He made the request during a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Seoul Frode Solberg, as Yoo is in the final round of the selection process for the WTO director-general post. The trade body is expected to announce its new leader early next month.
On bilateral relations, Choi expressed hope for the two countries to advance cooperation into future-oriented fields, such as areas related to the Arctic, health and environmentally-friendly issues.
Choi also asked for Norway's cooperation in multilateral efforts toward the development of COVID-19 vaccines and asked Norway to positively consider joining the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI), according to the ministry.
