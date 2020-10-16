Prosecution seeks 20-year sentence for ex-short track coach over alleged sexual assault
SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison term for Cho Jae-beom, a former national short track speed skating coach, for his alleged sexual assault of Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee.
Prosecutors in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, also asked the local court Friday to restrict Cho's employment for 10 years and place him on probation for five years.
Cho is accused of having sexually abused and assaulted Shim on multiple occasions from 2014 to 2017. He has already served an 18-month sentence for physical assault on Shim.
Cho has acknowledged his physical and verbal abuse, but has denied he ever sexually assaulted his athletes.
But prosecutors said Cho has committed "an extremely serious crime" and that Shim wants him severely punished for his action.
Cho's history of alleged assault came to light only weeks before the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang. Shim still skated at the competition and picked up her second career Olympic gold in the women's 3,000m relay.
Shim, 23, has been one of South Korea's most visible winter sports athletes, and she has been praised for her courage in stepping up to wage a legal battle against Cho.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
BTS' online concert draws nearly 1 mln viewers from 191 countries: agency
-
3
BTS takes top two spots on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Preorders for NCT's upcoming album hit 1.1 million
-
5
(LEAD) BTS fans upset over China backlash on Korean War remark
-
1
BTS online concert: the best of an online gig, complete with ARMY
-
2
(9th LD) N.K. leader vows to strengthen 'war deterrent,' showcases new ICBM
-
3
S. Korea to ease social distancing to lowest level, retain stronger measures as needed: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea eases social distancing to lowest level amid coronavirus downward trend
-
5
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 50 amid eased social distancing
-
2
N. Korea's new SLBM labeled 'Pukguksong-4ㅅ,' not 'Pukguksong-4A: Navy chief
-
3
Supreme Court confirms prison term for ex-presidential aide over abuse of power
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits
-
5
S. Korea's new coronavirus cases bounce back to triple digits