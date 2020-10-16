Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, China's top economic policymakers hold talks after nearly 3 years

All News 20:22 October 16, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The top economic policymakers of South Korea and China held talks for the first time in nearly three years Friday, focused on ways to boost tourism battered by the new coronavirus outbreak.

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki had the virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, according to Seoul's finance ministry. The high-level economic talks were last held in February 2018.

They discussed ways to bolster exchanges in the tourism and cultural sectors that have nearly halted over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ministry.

South Korea stressed the need to boost exchanges in cultural content, tourism and video games, proposing resumption of cultural exchange programs, including a friendship concert involving singers of both nations.

China proposed ways to promote cooperation in the health care industry, sports and other sectors, the ministry added.

The economic talks began at the vice-ministerial level in 1992 and were upgraded to the ministerial level in 1999.

In February 2018, the two countries resumed the talks after a hiatus of nearly two years caused by a diplomatic feud over the installment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.

This photo, provided by South Korea's finance ministry on Oct. 16, 2020, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holding a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng over ways to boost bilateral cooperation. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


