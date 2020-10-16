Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Heroes' Lee Jung-hoo sets KBO doubles record

All News 20:39 October 16, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes set a new single-season record for doubles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Friday.

Lee smoked one down the left field line for his 48th double of the season against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the sixth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Lee broke a tie with Jared Hoying, a former Hanwha Eagles outfielder who had 47 doubles in 2018.

Lee's two-bagger, off Doosan reliever Kim Kang-ryul, knotted the score at 1-1. It also gave Lee 100 RBIs, the first time he's reached the century mark in his four-year career.

Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes watches his single against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the fourth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Oct. 16, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!