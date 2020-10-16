Heroes rally past Bears to jump to 3rd place in KBO

Park, a two-time MVP in the midst of his worst full season, came in batting just .221 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs -- this after hitting at least 31 homers and driving in at least 98 runs in six straight seasons. Park missed nearly two months of action with a hand injury and only rejoined the Heroes last Friday. He had gone 3-for-23 with three RBIs in six games since his return.