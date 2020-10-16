S. Korea, U.S. hold high-level videoconference on nuclear energy cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held high-level nuclear energy talks via video links on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation in nuclear research and security, and other related issues, the foreign ministry said.
South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes chaired the session of the High Level Bilateral Commission (HLBC).
The HLBC is the allies' highest consultative body on strategic nuclear energy cooperation. It was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of their nuclear energy cooperation agreement.
"Amid the growing strategic importance of nuclear energy cooperation between South Korea and the U.S., the two countries shared the view that they should continue to deepen and develop cooperation in nuclear reactor exports, atomic research and development, and nuclear security in accordance with the revised nuclear energy pact," the ministry said in a press release.
"To this end, the countries agreed to continue close consultation down the road," it added.
The videoconference was the first HLBC session since Menezes took office in August. It was attended by officials from Seoul's ministries of foreign affairs, trade and science, along with those from the U.S. Departments of State and Energy.
The commission consists of four working groups -- the Spent Fuel Management Working Group, the Assured Fuel Supply Working Group, the Promotion of Nuclear Export and Export Control Cooperation Working Group and the Nuclear Security Working Group.
